Delhi HC urges swift decision from EC on Rahul Gandhi's 'pickpocket' jibe at PM

New Delhi, Dec 21 The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to promptly decide, preferably within eight weeks, on the notice issued to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, noting that the alleged statements are "not in good taste".

This notice is in relation to Gandhi's alleged "pickpocket" comment directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a speech last month.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking action against Gandhi and the formulation of guidelines to prevent such instances by political leaders.

The petitioner, Bharat Nagar, said that Gandhi's speech on November 22 contained "heinous allegations" against individuals in the highest governmental positions, including the Prime Minister, referring to him as a "pickpocket."

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna noted the Election Commission's examination of the matter and the notice issued to Gandhi. It stressed the need for expeditious resolution, especially considering the lapse of the deadline for filing a reply without receiving one.

The bench directed the Election Commission to conclude the matter within eight weeks, citing the notice sent on November 23, in which the poll panel assured appropriate action.

