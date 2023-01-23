Delhi: Head constable stabbed on chest while patrolling in Dwarka; accused held

A head constable was stabbed while he was patrolling in Dwarka's Chhawla area, and three people including the main accused have been arrested, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night, they said.

"Head constable of Chhawla police station, Rinku, was critically injured after being stabbed by a criminal while patrolling with another police personnel. Rinku is in ICU now and is being provided with the best medical care," DCP Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan said.

The main accused Sunny, who fled after stabbing the head constable, has been arrested along with two others from his hideout late last night, DCP Dwarka said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police reached the spot where the accused Sunny was hiding in a room. The accused opened fire on the police personnel and in a retaliatory firing, he was injured, the officer said adding, the accused was taken to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

"Three people including the main accused Sunny have been arrested. Accused Sunny was also injured in retaliatory firing by police when they went to catch him and his accomplices from their hideout. He was admitted to the hospital and is stable now," DCP Vardhan added.

( With inputs from ANI )

