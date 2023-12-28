Delhi Health Minister assesses Covid preparedness amid rising JN.1 variant cases across country

New Delhi, Dec 28 In view of rising cases of Covid, including of new variant JN.1, across the country, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital to assess its preparedness.

The hospital has reserved 20 beds for Covid patients, but there hasn't been a confirmed case there yet.

"Separate help desks have been set up for Covid patients, along with a dedicated testing centre in the hospital. Immediate treatment will be given upon confirmation of Covid. Directives have been issued to maintain readiness in all Delhi government hospitals,” said an official.

The official said that the city government has mobilised all arrangements in Delhi government hospitals to strengthen everything, ensuring readiness to handle any situation.

Talking to reporters, Bharadwaj said that a separate ward has been set up for Covid patients, with approximately 20 beds and all necessary facilities.

"Currently, the entire ward is empty as there hasn't been any confirmed case of a Covid patient in the hospital yet. However, continuous screening of patients with Covid-related symptoms is ongoing. As soon as any Covid-related patient is confirmed, they will be immediately admitted and treatment will commence. Almost all preparations in the hospital have been completed, and further preparations will be made as per the evolving situation," he said.

Bharadwaj said that as soon as any patient with symptoms like Covid or flu is confirmed, an RT-PCR test will immediately be conducted and for this, a separate testing centre has been arranged in the hospital.

On patients affected by the new variant, he said that there has been confirmation of only one patient with the JN.1 so far. He mentioned that this patient was admitted to a nearby hospital after confirmation. “The patient has now recovered and returned home. Although this variant is considered less dangerous than the previous ones, it's crucial not to be negligent," he said.

Bharadwaj advised caution not only by the hospital administration but also to Delhi residents, urging them to stay vigilant to prevent any risk of contracting the disease. He said that directives have been issued to all hospitals under the Delhi government to maintain all preparations for dealing with Covid-19.

"Although there isn't any alarming situation in Delhi at the moment, as a precautionary measure, instructions have been given to all hospitals to ensure readiness. This is to handle any emergencies more effectively in the future. We hope that there won't be any such issues, but it's essential for us to remain vigilant and cautious. In this context, directives have been given to all hospitals to maintain their preparedness," the minister said.

