Delhi Health Minister flags off AIDS awareness campaign from Rohini

New Delhi, Aug 12 Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Tuesday launched an ambitious AIDS awareness campaign from Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, setting the tone for a citywide public health drive.

After the flag-off, healthcare workers will be going door-to-door to educate residents about HIV/AIDS prevention, testing, and treatment.

Pankaj Singh emphasised that the initiative is not a one-time programme but a mass movement aimed at tackling the stigma and misinformation surrounding the disease.

“This programme is to raise awareness about AIDS. The awareness drive is being conducted across India, but today we are starting it here in Rohini,” Pankaj Singh told IANS.

Singh further reacted on the Supreme Court’s recent order on the removal of stray dogs.

“It’s an order from the Supreme Court — we will look into it,” he said.

Responding to allegations that medicines were unavailable in Delhi hospitals, Singh retorted, “Tell me where medicines are not available.”

Meanwhile, India has made significant strides in combating HIV/AIDS, a condition that continues to pose a serious public health challenge.

The country has succeeded in curbing HIV prevalence over the last few years, but the road to an 'AIDS-Free India' remains long. According to estimates, around 2.5 million Indians aged 15–49 are currently living with HIV/AIDS — the third-highest number globally.

The National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, spearheads awareness efforts through extensive multimedia campaigns, promoting testing facilities, treatment options, and prevention measures.

The outreach strategy includes a mix of mass media advertisements, outdoor campaigns such as hoardings, bus panels, and information kiosks, as well as traditional folk performances to connect with rural audiences. IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) vans are deployed to deliver messages directly to communities.

With the rise of digital engagement, NACO also leverages social media platforms and online campaigns to target younger, tech-savvy audiences, ensuring that the message reaches both urban and rural demographics.

At the grassroots level, awareness is fostered through training and sensitisation of Self-Help Groups, Anganwadi workers, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Panchayati Raj members, and other community influencers.

These interpersonal interventions help build trust, encourage testing, and promote behavioural change — all critical steps in breaking the chain of HIV transmission.

