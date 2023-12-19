Delhi Health Minister inspects hospitals to ensure quality healthcare

New Delhi, Dec 19 Delhi Health Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, is actively conducting inspections at government hospitals across the city to assess the effectiveness of healthcare services initiated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

During inspections at Hedgewar Hospital near Karkardooma Court and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Trilokpuri on Tuesday, the Minister engaged directly with patients and their families, addressing their concerns and evaluating the hospitals' conditions.

Patients expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness of the hospitals, and positive feedback was received regarding the quality of food provided.

Bharadwaj discussed hospital operations with the administration, asking them to ensure the availability of medicines and addressing any potential issues.

He also investigated complaints about VIP treatment under hospital staff names, directing the administration to ensure equal access to healthcare services for all.

During the inspections, the Minister addressed a complaint against a sanitation worker accused of taking bribes to expedite medical consultations. After thorough inquiries with both staff and patients, no evidence of bribery was found.

Bharadwaj stressed the need for a comprehensive investigation to prevent future complaints and maintain the hospitals' integrity.

