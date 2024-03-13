Delhi High Court Directs DDA to Halt Strict Action Against Pakistani Hindu Refugee in Majnu Ka Tilla Camp

The Delhi High Court has told the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) not to take any harsh actions against a Pakistani Hindu refugee living in Majnu Ka Tilla refugee camp. This decision comes after the court considered a statement from the Union Government made in 2013, promising support to Hindu migrants from Pakistan.

The court's move was in response to a plea filed by Ravi Ranjan Singh, who asked for alternative land for camp residents facing a demolition drive. Singh's lawyer argued that a recent notice from the DDA ordered residents to leave the camp by March 6 or face demolition.

The DDA mentioned a recent order from the National Green Tribunal regarding encroachments but emphasized its obligation to follow court orders. Noting the government's commitment from 2013, the court included the Union of India as a party to the case and scheduled further hearings for March 19.