Delhi High Court Directs Sunita Kejriwal To Remove Video of Arvind Kejriwal’s Court Proceedings From Social Media

On Saturday, the Delhi High Court ordered Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to remove a video recording of court proceedings concerning the excise policy case from social media platforms.

In the video, Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, is seen addressing a trial court. A bench of justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Amit Sharma issued notices to six individuals, including Sunita Kejriwal, and social media platforms X, Meta, and YouTube, following a petition alleging a breach of the Delhi High Court's video conferencing rules.

The high court also directed the social media intermediaries to take down similar content if it is brought to their notice that it has been re-posted. The court passed an ex-parte interim order and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

In his petition, Singh asserted that Arvind Kejriwal addressed a trial court in person on March 28, following his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case. He claimed that the video recording of these proceedings was posted on social media platforms, violating the High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts, 2021.

