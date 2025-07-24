Delhi High Court: Disruption of Parliament viewed as a serious threat

During a hearing on the bail application of Manoranjan D, an accused in the 2023 Parliament security breach case, the Delhi High Court orally observed that any attempt to interrupt the functioning of Parliament could be seen as a deeply alarming act, with serious implications for national security. A division bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Shalinder Kaur made the observation in response to Manoranjan's lawyer arguing that his client's use of non-toxic smoke canisters and slogans was a peaceful protest aimed at highlighting issues like unemployment. The bench countered, "The best way to create terror in India is to disrupt the Parliament. You disrupted the Parliament."

The breach happened on December 13, 2023, when Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma leapt into the Lok Sabha chamber during a live session, while Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde protested outside. All four were arrested for coordinating the act using coloured smoke devices. More recently, the High Court granted bail to Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat, requiring a Rs 50,000 personal bond and two sureties. Conditions include a ban on media engagement, compulsory police station visits thrice a week, and restrictions on leaving Delhi.

Delhi Police opposed bail, presenting evidence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. They argued that the accused posed a risk of absconding, influencing witnesses, and obstructing investigations due to their influence.

The defense criticized the use of UAPA, calling it excessive and an attempt to suppress dissent. Allegations also surfaced regarding the assault of the accused inside Parliament. On June 7, 2024, Delhi Police filed a 1,000-page charge sheet against six individuals, detailing their role in the breach, which occurred on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Prosecution sanction under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA was granted by the Lieutenant Governor, based on findings by the Tis Hazari Review Committee.

The original FIR, lodged on December 14, 2023, included charges under IPC Sections 186, 353, 452, 153, 34, 120B, and sections of the UAPA. The investigation was subsequently transferred to the Special Cell's Counter-Intelligence Unit