Delhi High Court Grants Two-Day Custody Parole to J&K MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh for Parliament Session

The Delhi High Court has granted two-day custody parole to jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also known as Rashid Engineer, to attend the ongoing Parliament session. Justice Vikas Mahajan allowed Rashid to be present in the Lok Sabha on February 11 and 13 under strict conditions.

Custody parole requires a prisoner to be escorted by armed police personnel. The court ruled that Rashid would be transported to and from Parliament under security arrangements determined in consultation with the secretary general. He is prohibited from using a cellphone or addressing the media.

Rashid was arrested in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He faces charges related to money laundering and allegedly supporting separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. His case is linked to funding networks connected to designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed.