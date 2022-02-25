Delhi High Court to get four new judges

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday notified the appointment of four new judges to the High Court of Delhi.

Notification in this regard stated, "President is pleased to appoint Smt. Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta and Sudhir Kumar Jain, to be Judges of the Delhi High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices."

Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was currently deputed as the Law Secretary of India. Before posting on central deputation as Union Law Secretary, he was serving as the District and sessions judge of the North-East Delhi District Court. Also in his earlier deputation, he had served as Principal Secretary Law Department with the Government of Delhi.

Dinesh Kumar Sharma was currently serving as the District and sessions judge of the New Delhi District Court. Sharma earlier also served as Registrar General of Delhi High Court from May 1, 2017, to January 6, 2020.

Sudhir Kumar Jain was currently serving as the District and sessions judge of the Rouse Avenue Court.

Neena Bansal Krishna presently being the Principal District and Sessions Judge at Saket (South East) District Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium recently in its meeting held on February 1, 2022, had approved the proposal for elevation of six judicial officers as Judges in the Delhi High Court, out of them, the Centre has approved the names of Four judges to be elevated as High Court judges for Delhi High Court.

The judicial officers who were approved for elevation as Delhi High Court Judges are- Poonam A. Bamba, Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Swarana Kanta Sharma, and Sudhir Kumar Jain.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor