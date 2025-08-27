Delhi Hit-and-Drag: 16-Year-Old Driver Drags Pedestrian for Several Metres in Samaypur Badli; Victim Dies

Hit-and-drag and hit-and-run cases are increasing day by day in the country. In a recent case, a 32-year-old man became the latest victim after a 16-year-old boy hit and dragged him for 600 meters on the road on Saturday night, August 23.

The accident took place near a PVC pipe factory in Samaypur Badli area of Delhi, when a minor driver was driving a Hyundai i10 car at a high speed, and hit and fatally dragged a pedestrian. An eyewitness who was cycling on that night signalled the 16-year-old driver to stop his vehicle; however, he continued to drive, reported the news agency IANS.

Delhi Police said that they have apprehended the accused driver for culpable homicide from the Rohini area six hours after the incident, using CCTV footage of the nearby area, mobile tracking and the car registration number.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by locals, but he succumbed to his serious injuries sustained during the incident, said police. The victim was identified as Sujeet Mandal (32). The victim was declared dead at Burari Hospital, and the accused has been produced before the JJB. Investigation continues.