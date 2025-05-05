Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Security Guard Run Over by SUV in Vasant Kunj After Asking Driver Not to Honk; CCTV Footage Surfaces

In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, a security guard was intentionally run over by a Mahindra Thar SUV in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area after he requested the driver not to honk. The victim, Rajiv Kumar, suffered multiple fractures and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The hit-and-run incident took place near the Mahipalpur Flyover on Sunday, May 4. According to police, the altercation began when Rajiv Kumar, stationed as a security guard in the area, asked the driver of the vehicle not to honk. In response, the driver, identified as 24-year-old Vijay, hit the vehicle into Kumar and ran over him before fleeing the spot.

Also Read | Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident: One Dead, Several Injured After Bus Overturns Near Karnala Ghat.

CCTV footage of the Delhi hit-and-run

Watch: A security guard was run over by a Thar SUV in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area after he asked the driver not to honk. The guard suffered multiple fractures. The entire incident was caught on CCTV, and police have arrested the driver pic.twitter.com/7nDsiNIK6K — IANS (@ians_india) May 5, 2025

The entire episode was captured on CCTV, showing a black shiny vehicle reported to be a Mhindra Thar SUV, which struck a man and then ran over him. The Vasant Kunj South Police arrested the accused within six hours of the crime. The vehicle involved in the accident is seized and further investigation is underway.