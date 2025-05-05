Delhi: Hit and run case solved within hours, police nab youth for ramming car into security guard

New Delhi, May 5 In a major success for Delhi police in the South-West district, a hit and run case was cracked within hours of the incident. The accused was nabbed and put behind bars for allegedly attempting to kill the victim, a security guard, with his car.

The 24-year-old youth identified as Vijay was arrested by the cops in the Vasant Kunj area, and his vehicle, Mahindra Thar Roxx impounded. Vijay, a resident of the Rangpuri area, tried to mow down a security guard with his car. The victim survived the murderous attempt but suffered serious injuries.

According to Vasant Kunj police officials, a complaint regarding an attempt to murder was received on May 4 by Rajiv Kumar, who was intentionally hit by a four-wheeler (Mahindra Thar) driver at near Red Light, Mahipalpur Flyover, and sustained multiple crushed/fractured injuries to his legs and ankle.

A case was registered at the Vasant Kunj police station, and an investigation was taken up.

The two individuals are understood to have engaged in a hostile altercation over some issue, however, the reason behind the murderous bid is yet to be revealed.

Following the complaint, a team of police officials comprising Sub-Inspector Upender Singh, Head Constables Nemichand, Pawan, and Ravit under the stewardship of Inspector Arvind Pratap Singh and ACP/Vasant Kunj launched a probe and nabbed the accused within hours.

The team worked diligently to identify the vehicle and driver involved in the case. They conducted an extensive search of CCTV footage at and around the vicinity of the scene of the crime. The efforts of police in the hit and run case yielded results, and the offending vehicle was identified as DL09SBG6070 Mahindra Thar Black colour through CCTV footage, and the owner of the vehicle was traced.

When cops grilled the accused named Vijay, he accepted his crime and was subsequently arrested.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor