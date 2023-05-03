Delhi: Hit-and-run leaves one dead as car drives for 3 km with victim on roof

New Delhi, May 3 A youth was killed and his cousin seriously injured in a hit-and-run case in Delhi's high-security VIP zone.

The incident, which was captured on video by a witness, took place at the intersection of New Delhi's Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Tolstoy Marg on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Deepanshu Verma (30) while his cousin Mukul is undergoing treatment at a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

Verma, who was a jewelry shop owner, is survived by his parents and a sister.

According to the witness, a car rammed into a bike and due to the impact of the collision, Mukul got thrown several feet away, while Verma landed on the car's roof.

Shockingly, the car driver did not stop to assess the situation but sped away with the injured man still on the roof.

The man even followed the fleeing car on his scooter while recording the incident. Despite honking and shouting, the car did not stop. After driving for about 3 kilometers, the suspects dumped the injured man off the car near Delhi Gate and fled.

Verma and Mukul were rushed to hospital where Verma succumbed to his injuries.

The Delhi Police have registered a case of murder and arrested the suspects. However, the police are yet to reveal their names.

