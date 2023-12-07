Delhi: Hit by car, 72-yr-old succumbs to injuries; accused gets bail

New Delhi, Dec 7 A 72-year-old man died after he was hit by a speeding car in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, a police official said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ajit Lal Tandon, a resident of C-Block in GK-I.

According to police, on November 30, at around 7 p.m, a call was received at Greater Kailash-I police station regarding the accident of a person who was lying unconscious.

"The police staff reached the spot i.e. behind the old police station where the injured was found to be shifted to hospital. On inquiry, it was revealed that an unknown vehicle hit the injured person," said a senior police official.

In the meantime, a medico-legal case (MLC) report of Tandon was received on which the doctor declared him brought dead.

"The spot was inspected by the district crime team. From the contents of the PCR call, MLC and inquiry of spot, a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered," said the official.

During the investigation finally on Wednesday, the offending car Honda City was identified and the accused Tarun Arora (50), a resident of Kalkaji was nabbed. Later, Arora got a bail.

"The accused stated that while he was going from GK to Kalkaji, suddenly Tandon came in front of the car. No previous involvement or drunken driving history of the accused was found," the official added.

