Delhi Horror: 12-Year-Old Boy Suffers Eardrum Injury After Being Slapped for Poor Handwriting In School

A 12-year-old boy sustained an injury to his eardrum after allegedly being slapped by a manager at a private school in the Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi, officials reported. The incident came to light on July 20, when the boy complained of ear pain and revealed to his parents that he had been slapped by the school principal’s son in response to his poor handwriting.

Following the boy’s complaint, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated an investigation into the incident. However, it was later revealed that the family had reached a settlement with the school administration, which led to the case being resolved outside the legal process.