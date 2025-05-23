Delhi Horror: 17-Year-Old Beaten to Death After Being Found In Compromising Position With Landlord’s Wife

In a chilling incident that has shocked North Delhi, a man allegedly bludgeoned a 17-year-old boy to death after finding him in a compromising position with his wife. The gruesome murder took place in the Gulabi Nagar area, where Mukesh Kumar, the accused, lost his temper and attacked the boy with a gas cylinder. The brutality of the crime has sent shockwaves through the community. The police, who responded swiftly to a tip-off from neighbors, arrested Kumar on the spot.

Blood Trail in Drain Leads Neighbors to Alert Police

According to police reports, the crime came to light after neighbors noticed blood flowing through a drain outside Mukesh Kumar’s residence. Alarmed by the disturbing sight, they immediately contacted the police. Upon arrival, authorities discovered the teenager lying motionless and drenched in blood inside the house. Another young man was also present in the room at the time. The horrific scene inside the home, combined with the apparent motive of jealousy and rage, has left residents shaken and fearful.

Also Read: "Shutter Bandh Karu Kya Tera?": Customer Threatens Farsan Shop Worker for Not Speaking Marathi in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, Video Goes Viral

Murdered Teen Had Arrived in Delhi Just 10 Days Ago

Shockingly, the victim had only arrived in Delhi ten days prior in search of work. He had moved into Kumar’s home as a tenant through a mutual acquaintance of Kumar’s wife. What was meant to be a new beginning for the boy ended in a horrific tragedy. Investigations reveal that on the night of May 19–20, both Kumar and the teen had consumed alcohol. The night took a dark turn when Kumar allegedly discovered the two in an intimate situation, sparking the deadly confrontation.

Drunken Night Turns Deadly: Rage Leads to Cold-Blooded Killing

Following this incident, Kumar’s wife left for work the next morning, unaware of the storm brewing. Alone in the house, Kumar confronted the teen, and a heated argument ensued. Consumed by anger, Kumar reportedly grabbed a small gas cylinder and struck the boy on the head multiple times. The blows proved fatal, killing the teen instantly. The brutality and impulsiveness of the act have left both the local community and law enforcement stunned, as they now piece together the events leading up to this tragic crime.