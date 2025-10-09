Delhi Horror: 24-Year-Old Man Robbed and Stabbed to Death in Dilshad Garden, Police Probe Murder

Delhi witnessed two stabbing incidents within 24 hours. In a tragic incident on October 8, 2025, 24-year-old Viresh, a resident of Dilshad Garden and working as a salesman, was fatally stabbed in Deer Park, Dilshad Garden, Delhi. Viresh sustained three severe stab wounds to his neck, chest, and abdomen. He was immediately rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors struggled to save him, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The Seemapuri Police initially registered an attempt-to-murder case under Section 109(1) BNS, which was later upgraded to a murder investigation under Section 103(1) BNS. The victim was reportedly in the park with his friend, Bhawana, when they were allegedly attacked and robbed. Police investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances and identify the assailants.

In a separate case on October 7, a 25-year-old woman named Sakshi, residing in Masjid Moth, Hauz Khas, was found stabbed to death inside her rented accommodation in Kotla Mubarakpur. Police responded to a PCR call reporting a disturbance at Pratap Gali, Nanak Chand Basti, around 9:19 pm. Officers discovered bloodstains on the staircase and a locked door and found Sakshi’s body on the floor. Preliminary investigations indicate that she was with a known acquaintance when a quarrel escalated, leading to multiple stab injuries on her face and throat. The police are investigating the matter thoroughly to identify the accused and establish a motive.