Delhi Horror: 28-Year-Old Youth Beaten to Death by Man Over Minor Argument; Accused Arrested

Delhi: In shocking turn of events a 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death, after the heated argument over bidi. This incident occurred in east Delhi’s Shashi Garden area early Wednesday, following which 32-year-old barber was arrested. Deceased identified Deepak, a resident of Jawahar Mohalla, Shashi Garden.

According to TOI, PCR received a call around, 1.24am reporting that a man was lying injured near the Shashi Garden bus stand near Hanuman Mandir. When police reached at the spot large amount of blood scattered at the spot and injured was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police reported that Deepak was found with injury marks on his forehead and the right side of his face. A senior police officer stated that an argument over a bidi between Deepak and Manoj, a local resident, escalated into a fatal altercation. Manoj was arrested and confessed to striking Deepak multiple times on the head with a wooden or bamboo stick found at the scene, causing him to collapse. The blood-stained stick, believed to be the murder weapon, was seized.

A murder case under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Pandav Nagar police station.