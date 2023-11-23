Delhi horror: Disturbing video shows minor accused celebrating, dancing over body

New Delhi, Nov 23 A couple of days after a boy was arrested for allegedly stabbing a teenager over 50 times during a street robbery here, investigators on Thursday released visuals showing the accused dancing and seemingly "celebrating" the murder.

--IANSNew Delhi, Nov 23 A couple of days after a boy was arrested for allegedly stabbing a teenager over 50 times during a street robbery here, investigators on Thursday released visuals showing the accused dancing and seemingly "celebrating" the murder.

The accused minor, as captured by CCTV cameras, is shown dragging the body into a narrow alleyway. Repeatedly stabbing the victim in the neck to ensure death, the assailant proceeds to kick the head multiple times.

The disturbing scene concludes with the assailant standing over the lifeless body and engaging in a macabre dance, all documented on camera.

According to police, on Tuesday at around 11.15 p.m., a young boy was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old boy in Janta Mazdoor Colony in northeast Delhi's Welcome.

"During the probe of the incident, the minor was apprehended and the knife used in the crime recovered from his possession," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

"Reason behind murder was robbery. The boy first choked the victim and when he fell unconscious, the accused stabbed him multiple times before robbing him of his money about Rs 350," said the DCP.

"The victim was taken to GTB Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival," said the DCP.

Efforts are being made to identify the victim, he added.

"As a part of the probe and to identify the victim, CCTVs in the area are being scanned. The Crime and FSL team visited the spot and collected necessary evidence," said the DCP, adding that a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at Welcome police station.

