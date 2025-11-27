Delhi Horror: Live-In Partner Kills Woman After Late-Night Fight, Leaves Body in Car

Woman killed by her live-in partner after late night fight at home in Southwest Delhi's Chhawla. According to report heated argument over drinking ended up in brutal murder. After crime accused put victim's body in his car and drive away to dispose, but failed and simply went back inside to fall asleep. According to NDTV crime came to light when, next morning neighbour, who believed the couple were married, noticed a woman's body inside a parked Swift car, and called the police. Officers found the victim's body in the back seat of the vehicle. The woman had visible injuries and scratches on her face.

Police report that the victim and Virendra, a Najafgarh resident, had cohabited for two years. Virendra, who is married with children, had recently purchased a three-story house in Chhawla in August, funded by the sale of the victim's Palam residence. A remaining Rs 21 lakh from the sale, held by Virendra, was a frequent source of conflict. Virendra confessed to the crime during interrogation, stating that an argument began when the victim tried to stop him from drinking. He then throttled her with his elbow in a fit of rage, resulting in her death.

Virendra contacted his friend after the murder. These two individuals assisted him in moving the victim's body to his car.The friends then departed. Virendra tried to drive off and dispose of the body, but he was too drunk to drive properly. He only drove approximately 100 metres before stopping. He went back to his house, left the body in the car, went upstairs, started drinking again, and fell asleep. Police arrived at his home and arrested Virendra while he was sleeping. They are currently looking for the two friends who are said to have helped him move the body.