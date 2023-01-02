Delhi horror: Woman dragged 10-12 kms under car, says police

New Delhi, Jan 2 The woman, who was killed in the horrific accident on Delhi's outskirts on late Saturday, was dragged 10 to 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under the vehicle, police said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Preet Hooda, said that a medical board has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem.

"The accused will be taken to the crime scene for recreation. Detailed interrogation would take place and timelines would be drawn on the basis of CCTV footage and digital evidence. The story of the accused will be verified," he said.

"The victim's family is being updated about the investigation, on the basis of CCTV footage and digital evidence," Hooda said, assuring that the police will gather all necessary evidence to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora, taking to Twitter, assured that strictest legal action will be taken against the accused in the Sultanpuri accident case based on facts.

"The case of death of a girl on the road in Kanjhawala area of Outer Delhi is tragic. All the five main accused have been arrested. Multiple teams are engaged in the investigation of the incident. Delhi Police is in constant touch with the family members of the victim," he tweeted from his official Twitter account.

"I want to assure that according to the facts found in the investigation, we will set an example by taking the strictest legal action so that such incidents do not happen again. We all have a stake in maintaining peace in Delhi. Delhi Police is always with you," the CP's tweet in Hindi read.

The five men identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu, and Manoj Mittal were arrested on Sunday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in the Kanjhawala area after the victim's scooty was hit by the car and her clothes had gotten entangled in the car and she was dragged along under it.

