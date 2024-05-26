Delhi Hospital Fire: Dr Naveen Khichi, Owner of New Born Baby Care Hospital, Arrested

In a major development, Naveen Khichi, the owner of New Born Baby Care Hospital, was arrested by the police on Sunday day after seven babies were killed in a fire incident at his hospital building.A case was registered against him under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code after the incident. According to sources, the police may add Section 304 (related to culpable homicide) in the case.

A massive fire broke out at the New Born Baby Care Hospital late Saturday night. Twelve newborns were rescued from the facility when the fire broke out on Saturday but seven of them died, police and fire officials said. The remaining five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital.According to the officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the blaze broke out at the hospital at around 11.30 pm on Saturday and soon spread to two other adjacent buildings.

There were no reports of casualties or injuries from the two buildings adjacent to the hospital, which were also engulfed in flames.The Prime Minister's Office has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of the seven victims, while Rs 50,000 for the kin of the injured babies. On his part, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the hospital fire "heartbreaking", adding that the "causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared.