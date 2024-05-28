Delhi Hospital Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Eye Mantra Hospital in Paschim Vihar (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at Eye Mantra Hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday, May 28. Six fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, and the blaze is now under control. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

A fire call was received from Paschim Vihar's Eye Mantra Hospital. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said the Delhi Fire Service, as reported by news agency ANI.

Visuals From Eye Mantra Hospital in Delhi

#WATCH | Fire broke out at Eye Mantra Hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar. 5 fire tenders rushed to the spot.



(Source: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/8gv2ZuQGKI — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

This comes a day after the authorities in the Delhi government directed all the state-run as well as private hospitals and health care facilities to conduct a fire audit. Meanwhile, a total of 9 newborn children were burned to death on Sunday (May 26) after a blaze broke out at a hospital in Vivek Vihar in the National Capital.

According to the reports, five oxygen cylinders had exploded during the deadly fire. At a press conference, the Delhi Health Minister said, "Earlier NOC related to fire safety was not required for all those nursing homes which were restricted to the ground or first floors. That's why this hospital did not have NOC. But now we have decided every hospital be it ground or the first floor or even above it, fire safety equipment will be necessary. There should be a water sprinkling system and automatic smoke detection,"