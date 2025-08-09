Delhi Hospital Fire: One Dead After Massive Blaze Erupts at Kosmos Specialist Hospital in Anand Vihar Area

One died and several others were rescued after a huge fire broke out at Kosmos Specialist Hospital in Delhi's Anand Vihar Area on Saturday afternoon, August 9. According to reports, the blaze erupted due to an oxygen cylinder blast in the hospital, located in the Shahdara area.

Visuals From the Spot

Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Kosmos Specialist Hospital in Shahdara’s Anand Vihar area. Fire engines rushed to the scene to control the blaze. Eleven people were rescued and one succumbed to injuries. pic.twitter.com/Z5BHXLv7zP — IANS (@ians_india) August 9, 2025

Delhi Fire Services rushed to the spot after receiving the information and struggled to douse the blaze. The firefighters broke the glass windows of the hospital building to rescue trapped patients from the affected ward. Eleven people were rescued and one succumbed to injuries.

The Delhi Police said they received a call at around 12.20 pm on Saturday. One person died in the incident, and eight other patients were shifted to the nearby Pushpanjali Hospital.

A case in the incident has been registered under sections of u/s 287/106(1) for negligence, BNS (285/304A IPC), causing danger or obstruction in public ways and causing death by negligence, respectively.