Delhi hospital horror: Doctors unmasked as illegal surgeries prove deadly for many in GK

New Delhi, Nov 15 With the arrest of four persons, including two doctors, the Delhi Police has busted a racket involving doctors who were conducting surgeries without the requisite degrees and permissions at the Agarwal Medical Centre in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash area.

As per sources, several post-operative deaths were allegedly reported from the hospital.

According to police, on October 10, 2022, a woman from Sangam Vihar filed a complaint alleging that her husband underwent gallbladder stone removal at Agarwal Medical Centre on September 19, 2022. Initially, Dr. Neeraj Agarwal claimed that a renowned surgeon Dr. Jaspreet Singh would perform the surgery. However, just before the surgery they were told that due to some emergency Dr. Jaspreet Singh would not conduct the operation.

It was done by Dr. Mahender Singh along with Dr. Neeraj Agarwal and Dr Pooja. In her complaint the woman has said that later, it was discovered that Dr. Mahender Singh and Dr. Pooja were fake doctors. The woman stated in her complaint that her husband experienced severe pain post-surgery and was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital where he was declared dead.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that investigations revealed that Dr. Jaspreet Singh was not present during the surgery and had fabricated documents.

Seven complaints were filed with the Delhi Medical Council against Agarwal Medical Centre for negligence leading to patient deaths.

On October 27, 2023, another patient, Jai Narayan, died post-surgery. A Medical Board found deficiencies in the medical centre on November 1, 2023. Further investigations exposed Dr. Neeraj Agarwal for frequently producing fake documents.

“The autopsy report of deceased Asgar Ali indicated the cause of death as hemorrhagic shock due to complications from laparoscopic cholecystectomy,” said the DCP.

On Tuesday, the police arrested Dr Neeraj Agarwal, his wife Pooja Agarwal formerly an assistant who was allegedly pretending to be Dr. Pooja Agarwal, Mahender (ex-lab technician), and Dr. Jaspreet, who fabricated surgery notes. The arrests were based on sufficient evidence of planned surgeries by unqualified individuals.

Police have also recovered and seized 414 Prescription Slips containing only signatures of the doctors after leaving considerable space at the top of the prescription slips, two registers containing details of patients whose abortions were conducted at the hospital.

“Many banned medicines were recovered, as were many injections and expired surgical blades and original prescription slips of different patients,” the DCP added.

