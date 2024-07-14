Delhi Hospital Shootout: 32-year-old Patient Shot Dead By Teenager at GTB Hospital
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 14, 2024 06:57 PM2024-07-14T18:57:32+5:302024-07-14T18:58:17+5:30
A 32 year old man was shot dead inside the ward of GTB Hospital where he was admitted for a stomach infection, police said.
The suspect is an 18-year-old who is currently absconding. A case is being registered in this connection, said DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Chowdhary. Security around the hospital has been beefed up post the incident.
