Delhi House Collapse: 4 Rescued, Several Feared Trapped Under Rubble As Two-Storey House Collapses in Jahangirpuri (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 2, 2024 04:02 PM2024-08-02T16:02:52+5:302024-08-02T16:03:32+5:30

Four people were rescued, and several others were feared trapped after a two-storey house situated in Jahangirpuri industrial area ...

Delhi House Collapse: 4 Rescued, Several Feared Trapped Under Rubble As Two-Storey House Collapses in Jahangirpuri (Watch Video) | Delhi House Collapse: 4 Rescued, Several Feared Trapped Under Rubble As Two-Storey House Collapses in Jahangirpuri (Watch Video)

Delhi House Collapse: 4 Rescued, Several Feared Trapped Under Rubble As Two-Storey House Collapses in Jahangirpuri (Watch Video)

Four people were rescued, and several others were feared trapped after a two-storey house situated in Jahangirpuri industrial area in the national capital collapsed on Friday, August 2. 

A rescue operation is underway involving local police and Delhi fire fighters at the collapsed site. The fire department received a call at around 12:51 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters rushed to the spot, and debris removal remains underway.

Visuals From House Collapse Site

Open in app
Tags :Jahangirpuri policeJahangirpuri policedelhiDelhi fire department