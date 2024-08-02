Delhi House Collapse: 4 Rescued, Several Feared Trapped Under Rubble As Two-Storey House Collapses in Jahangirpuri (Watch Video)

Four people were rescued, and several others were feared trapped after a two-storey house situated in Jahangirpuri industrial area in the national capital collapsed on Friday, August 2.

A rescue operation is underway involving local police and Delhi fire fighters at the collapsed site. The fire department received a call at around 12:51 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters rushed to the spot, and debris removal remains underway.

Visuals From House Collapse Site