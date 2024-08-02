Delhi House Collapse: 4 Rescued, Several Feared Trapped Under Rubble As Two-Storey House Collapses in Jahangirpuri (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 2, 2024 04:02 PM2024-08-02T16:02:52+5:302024-08-02T16:03:32+5:30
Four people were rescued, and several others were feared trapped after a two-storey house situated in Jahangirpuri industrial area in the national capital collapsed on Friday, August 2.
A rescue operation is underway involving local police and Delhi fire fighters at the collapsed site. The fire department received a call at around 12:51 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters rushed to the spot, and debris removal remains underway.
Visuals From House Collapse Site
#WATCH | Delhi: A house collapsed in the Jahangirpuri industrial area. Fire tenders reached the spot. 4 people were rescued and debris are still being removed: Delhi Fire department pic.twitter.com/J4HA47Wuu2— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2024