Delhi house fire: Two including building owner arrested

New Delhi, Jan 27 Two persons on Saturday were arrested here in connection with the fire that broke out at a residential building in the national capital's Shahdara area in which four members of two families were killed, the police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bharat Singh (72), the building owner, and Mohit Chauhan (27).

"A case under section 204, 285 of the Indian Penal Code was registered, and the duo has been placed under arrest after initial probe," a senior police officer said.

The police said that Bharat Singh is the owner of the building.

"The ground and first floor are in the possession of the owner, while the other floors were rented out," the police said.

Four persons, including a nine-month-old infant, were killed while two others sustained burn injuries after they got trapped in the building which caught fire in Delhi's Shahdara area on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Gauri Soni (40) and her son Pratham Soni (17), Rachna (28), and her daughter Ruhi (nine months).

The injured were identified as Radhika (16) and Prabhawati (70).

