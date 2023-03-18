Delhi: Human body parts found near RRTS construction site in Sarai Kale Khan

New Delhi [India], March 18 : Human body parts were found on Saturday near the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) construction site on Ring Road in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan, police said.

"We had received a PCR call for body parts. The body parts have been sent for testing. It is being identified whether they are of a woman or a man," a senior police officer told .

According to police, information was received at Sunlight Colony Police Station regarding human body parts found near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, Ring Road, adjoining the flyover in the area of the under-construction site of Rapid Metro.

On reaching the spot, some human body parts - in various stages of decomposition and a bunch of hair were found, the police said.

The crime scene was inspected by forensic experts and the remains found have been transferred to AIIMS Trauma Centre for further proceedings, the police added.

Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the victim, police said.

Prima facie a case of homicide is made out hence a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, the police said.

An employee working at the construction site said, "This afternoon a labourer had gone near the boundary of the construction site for some work. He saw a dead body with a severed head lying there. Some more body parts were lying in the polythene, after which he told the officials working at the site and informed the police. It seems that someone from outside has thrown these body parts inside the construction site."

