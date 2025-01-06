Delhi: IMD issues yellow alert for light rain, predicts drop in temperature

New Delhi, Jan 6 Delhi will experience a mix of weather patterns over the coming week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, forecasting light rain in the national capital during the early hours of Monday.

According to the IMD, from January 6 to 10, residents can expect temperatures ranging between 7 degrees Celcius and 18 degrees Celcius. Moderate to dense fog is predicted from January 7 to 9, while thundershowers may also occur around January 11. Cloudy skies are expected throughout the period.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog, urging commuters to exercise caution, especially during the early mornings and evenings. These weather conditions are likely to provide a brief respite from the persistent air pollution in the region.

Recent data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) showed that Delhi's air quality index (AQI) improved slightly, moving from the 'severe' to the 'very poor' category. The overall AQI stands at 317 on Monday, significantly better than the previous days when it exceeded 400 in several areas.

Major pollution hotspots such as Alipur, Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, and Narela still recorded AQI levels above 350. Meanwhile, in NCR cities, AQI readings are relatively better: Noida at 188, Gurugram at 164, Greater Noida at 151, and Ghaziabad at 225.

In light of these improvements, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as of Sunday. This decision was based on AQI trends observed over the weekend, which showed declining pollution levels due to stronger winds and favourable weather conditions. Despite this, the CAQM cautioned that the air quality might remain in the 'poor' category for the next few days.

Light showers and stronger winds are expected to improve air quality further. However, residents are advised to remain vigilant, especially those with respiratory conditions, as the AQI continues to hover in unhealthy ranges.

