Delhi implements GRAP to tackle winter pollution

New Delhi, Oct 1 Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai has announced the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital starting Sunday, in anticipation of a potential rise in pollution levels during the winter season.

GRAP is a central component of Delhi's Winter Action Plan, consisting of four stages.

He said that actions will be taken in accordance with GRAP steps once the Air Quality Index (AQI) enters the "poor" category. As of now, Delhi's AQI remains below 200, but the stringency of GRAP measures will adjust based on evolving conditions.

Rai further stated that the government's winter action plan prioritizes the adoption of the Centre's GRAP system, which comprises four stages. These measures are activated when the air quality index (AQI) enters the 'poor' category, ensuring a timely response. Currently, Delhi's AQI remains below the 200 mark.

The minister mentioned that the GRAP rules would become more stringent in response to evolving circumstances.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled a comprehensive 15-point winter action plan aimed at reducing air pollution in the national capital. This plan entails planting over 10 million saplings, prohibiting garbage burning and fireworks, enforcing the GRAP, setting up a green war room for monitoring, and other initiatives.

