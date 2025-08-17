Delhi infra push: PM Modi slams previous dispensations, reiterates swadeshi pitch 

New Delhi, Aug 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lambasted the previous dispensations for Delhi's poor infrastructure and social amenities, and held them responsible for the national capital's "lagging" position on various growth parameters.

Taking a veiled dig at the previous AAP government, he said that they used to pit one set of people against another, rather than working for Delhi's growth.

"It was said that Haryana people are mixing poison in Yamuna river for harming people of Delhi," he said, recalling the charges levelled by the then Delhi CM.

PM Modi asserted that, unlike them, the BJP government's objective and motto is the upliftment of Delhi and the whole NCR region, and it will strive to achieve this.

The Prime Minister also slammed those claiming themselves as protectors of the Constitution and said that they are the same people who "crushed" it under their feet.

PM Modi told the audience that he was dismayed to learn of a draconian Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, which said that if any sanitation worker does not come to work, he/she could be put behind bars for one month.

He said that his government has done many reforms and many more are on the horizon.

"Our focus is to ease and improve the lives of people, and we will continue to do so. This Diwali will become special for Delhi residents as well, with the next generation reforms in GST," PM Modi said.

PM Modi made a strong pitch for going swadeshi and exhorted people as well as traders to buy and sell only 'Made in India' goods and products, as this will give strength to the economy and make the nation and its countrymen prosper.

Making a strong pitch for the 'vocal for local', he said that "whenever we have taken a resolve, we have proven our mettle".

"Khadi was on the verge of extinction when the BJP came to power in 2014. I appealed to countrymen to contribute, and the result is before everyone to see. In the past decade, its sales have increased by over seven times," he said.

"Today, Made in India phones are in circulation as opposed to earlier times, when we were dependent on foreign brands. Today, India is making and exporting crores of mobile phones," he remarked.

Highlighting UPI as one of India's notable achievements, he said that this digital payment has become the world's biggest.

PM Modi also exhorted the traders and shopkeepers to give precedence to Swadeshi products and not to fall for profit margins because this will make the nation stronger and make the countrymen prosper.

"We must rely on Swadeshi and Made in India products. This festive season, we should consume and share those manufactured in the country," he appealed to the public gathering.

"This way, money will remain inside the country and will ultimately empower the country and fortify the Indian economy," he further said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor