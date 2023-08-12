Delhi: Inter-state arms trafficker nabbed, 21 pistols recovered

New Delhi, Aug 12 The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested an inter-state arms trafficker and recovered 21 illegal pistols which were meant to be supplied to criminals in the National Capital and its peripherals, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Lal Singh Chadhar, a resident of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, specific information was received on August 4, that Singh, who is supplying illegal weapons in Delhi and NCR after procuring the same from Burhanpur, MP, is on his way to Delhi and would come opposite Gandhi Museum, Ring Road, Delhi, to deliver a huge consignment of weapons to one of his contacts.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid and he was apprehended after a brief scuffle. From his possession, 21 pistols of .32 bore were recovered,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

During interrogation, it was revealed that around five years ago, he came into contact with one Rajesh Pyasi, who was running a syndicate selling illegal pistols in the Sagar city area.

“To earn quick money, he also started selling pistols in the area. It was Rajesh Pyasi who introduced Chadhar to an illegal arms supplier from Burhanpur. To get the recently recovered consignment of pistols, he borrowed money from his friend and also mortgaged the ornaments of his wife, as it was a huge cache of pistols and he would get a handsome profit from selling the weapons,” said the Special CP.

“He was purchasing pistols at a rate of Rs 7,000 per pistol and selling them at a rate of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. An investigation is underway to find out the forward and backward linkages of this arms trafficking syndicate,” the official added.

