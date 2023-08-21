Delhi: Inter-state gun runner racket busted, three arrested

New Delhi, Aug 21 Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two key members of an interstate racket involved in supplying illegal weapons to gangsters across the national Capital and Punjab, an official said on Monday.

The officials have recovered 10 illegal semi-automatic pistols from the possession of the accused identified as Ram Kumar (36), Suraj Kumar (23) and Joban preet (21).

According to police, on August 5, on the basis of specific information, a trap

was laid near Rohini Sector 18 Metro Station, and three members of this arms syndicate, Ram, Suraj, and Jobanpreet, were apprehended.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Kumar brought this consignment of illegal arms from Taran Singh and Robin Singh, both residents of Burhanpur, MP, to supply the same to Suraj and Jobanpreet Singh.

“Ram Kumar further disclosed that he would supply illegal weapons to various people in MP, Delhi, and the NCR. He also revealed that he would procure illegal pistols at Rs. 8,000 to 10,000 per pistol from the MP-based suppliers and further sell the same at Rs. 15,000 to 20,000 per pistol to the buyers,” said the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

Suraj further told police that he had been indulging in gun supply for the last three years.

“He used to receive supplies of illegal arms from the MP-based suppliers and further deliver the same to various criminals in Punjab as per demand,” said the DCP.

