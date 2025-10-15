Delhi: Intoxicated Man Attempts to Jump from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Roof in Mongolpuri (Watch)

An intoxicated man climbed onto the sixth-floor balcony of the old emergency building of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial and Hospital in Delhi's Mongolpuri and attempted to jump down. A video shared on social media shows the man has been sitting on the balcony and shouting on the people trying to rescue him

The incident occurred at around 7 am on Wednesday. Hospital officials call the police and the Delhi Fire Department to rescue the man. After arriving at the hospital, the police requested him and urged him to come down, but he remained on the balcony slab.

Delhi: A reportedly intoxicated man climbed onto the roof of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mongolpuri, attempting to jump off. Fire department and Delhi Police teams rushed to the scene, and authorities are working to safely bring him down pic.twitter.com/ZYDVXcqHBA — IANS (@ians_india) October 15, 2025

Fire department personnel used a Hydra crane to safely bring him down. The young man’s mental state is reported to be unstable. Firefighters, with the help of the Delhi Police, brought him down. Initial investigations revealed that the man was intoxicated at the time.