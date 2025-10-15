Delhi: Intoxicated Man Attempts to Jump from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Roof in Mongolpuri (Watch)

Delhi: Intoxicated Man Attempts to Jump from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Roof in Mongolpuri (Watch)

An intoxicated man climbed onto the sixth-floor balcony of the old emergency building of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial and Hospital in Delhi's Mongolpuri and attempted to jump down. A video shared on social media shows the man has been sitting on the balcony and shouting on the people trying to rescue him 

The incident occurred at around 7 am on Wednesday. Hospital officials call the police and the Delhi Fire Department to rescue the man. After arriving at the hospital, the police requested him and urged him to come down, but he remained on the balcony slab.

Fire department personnel used a Hydra crane to safely bring him down. The young man’s mental state is reported to be unstable. Firefighters, with the help of the Delhi Police, brought him down. Initial investigations revealed that the man was intoxicated at the time.

