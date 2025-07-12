Delhi-Jaipur Highway Traffic Update: 2-Km-Long Vehicular Jam Near Kotputli Due to Damaged Service Lane (Watch)

Approximately a two-kilometre-long traffic jam was reported in the peak hours of Saturday, July 12, due to a damaged service lane near Kotputli-Behror on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48). The disruption occurred following recent rains that worsened the condition of the already compromised service lane.

Heavy Traffic Jam on Delhi-Jaipur Highway

Kotputli, Rajasthan: A 2 km traffic jam occurred on Delhi-Jaipur Highway 48 near Kotputli-Behror due to a damaged service lane after rain. Incomplete highway and ongoing flyover construction at Jaguwas Chowk, Behror, continue to cause inconvenience to commuters pic.twitter.com/NEgZ9ENeSL — IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2025

The incomplete highway and ongoing flyover construction work at Jaguwas Chowk in Behror have caused vehicular congestion during peak travel hours. Meanwhile, in view of annual Kanwar Yatra, Delhi Traffic Police issues travel advisory warning of heavy traffic congestion and road diversion in several parts of national capital.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual Hindu festival during which pilgrims, also known as Kanwariyas, travel on foot from Haridwar, Gangotri, and Gaumukh, carrying sacred Ganga water to offer at Shiva temples across the country. The festival began on July 11 and will continue until July 23.

यातायात निर्देशिका



आसपास के राज्यों से दिल्ली के रास्ते और वापस होते हुए गंगोत्री धाम व हरिद्वार तक काँवड़ियों की आवाजाही को देखते हुए, दिल्ली यातायात पुलिस ने यात्रियों व श्रद्धालुओं के लिए व्यापक यातायात व्यवस्था की है। कृपया निर्देशिका का पालन करें। pic.twitter.com/QDhXDGHRX5 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 11, 2025

Due to the movement of Kanwariyas, several roads in the National Capital are likely to experience major traffic jams. Najafgarh Firni, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Dev Prakash Shastri Marg, Nangloi–Najafgarh Road, Outer Ring Road, Rani Jhansi Road (Baraf Khana Chowk to Fire Station), Boulevard Road, Azad Market Chowk, Gokulpuri Flyover, 66 Foota Road

Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur T-Point, Mathura Road.

Delhi Traffic Police also plans route diversion for heavy transport vehicles, except city buses. Heavy vehicles will be diverted from Mohan Nagar towards National Highway-24. Entry will not be allowed via Wazirabad Road through Bhopura or via GT Road through Apsara Border.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the GT Road towards Shahdara or on the Wazirabad Road. Heavy vehicles coming from GT Karnal Road and Outer Ring Road headed towards East, North-East Delhi, Shahdara, or UP will be redirected to NH-09. Vehicles coming from Loni Road will be diverted to Outer Ring Road via Wazirabad Road. Vehicles from Sonia Vihar, PTS Wazirabad Pusta, or Pusta Road will also be rerouted to NH-24 via Outer Ring Road.