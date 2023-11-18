Delhi Judicial Service prelims rescheduled to Dec 17

New Delhi, Nov 18 Delhi High Court on Saturday rescheduled the Delhi Judicial Service (DJS) Preliminary Examination-2023 to December 17, which were originally slated on December 10.

“Candidates aspiring to participate in the examination are strongly advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official website of the Delhi High Court for any additional announcements or updates,” a notification from Delhi High Court said.

The high court had released the notification for Delhi Judicial Service Exam for the year 2023 earlier this month.

The application process for the examination began on November 7 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 22.

The first stage of the exam, i.e., DJS Prelims Exam, will fill a total of 53 vacancies. Out of the total, 34 vacancies are for General candidates, 14 vacancies for ST candidates, and 5 vacancies for SC candidates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor