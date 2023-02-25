Delhi: Juvenile stabs 2 persons along with accomplice, nabbed

Officials of Delhi Police had nabbed a juvenile, accused of stabbing two persons, with a knife, along with his accomplice in the national capital, police said on Friday.

The 17-year-old juvenile along with his accomplice allegedly nabbed two persons, identified as Mohd Azhar (32), a resident of Farash Khana and his cousin on the intervening night of February 11-12.

As per the police, the other accused is absconding.

According to a complaint filed by Azhar, he along with his cousin was returning after attending a marriage function over two weeks ago. At around 11.45 pm, they visited a petrol pump. They had an altercation with the petrol pump staffers before two unidentified men reached the spot and intimidated the duo.

"The accused person stabbed the complainant and his cousin with a knife, but somehow they managed to escape," Delhi Police said.

The police were alarmed after the victims made a PCR call immediately.

Later, they were taken to Aruna Asif Ali Hospital for treatment.

Accordingly, a case under the 307/34 sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at PS Civil Lines and a probe was launched.

"After examining the CCTV footage of the area, the police zeroed in on the accused and on Thursday he was apprehended from Sabzi Mandi, near the mortuary," police said.

"During interrogation, the 17-year-old revealed that his associate Badal had used a knife to attack the victims," police said, adding that Badal is on the run.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

