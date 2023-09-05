Delhi L-G approves land allotment at Okhla for setting up SWM facilities

New Delhi, Sep 5 Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K Saxena has approved the allotment of five acres of land at Okhla to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for setting up Solid Waste Management (SWM) facilities.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will transfer the lease rights and possession of five acres out of the twenty acres of land, originally allocated to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on a perpetual lease basis to the MCD.

DDA will also ensure that transfer of land is in conformity with the provisions of MPD-2021.

On October 10, 2022, MCD Commissioner had requested VC, DDA for the allotment of five acres of land to the MCD out of the twenty acres of land allotted to the NDMC at Okhla for setting up SWM Facilities.

The proposal has been approved keeping in mind that MCD shall abide by all terms and conditions mentioned in the demand cum allotment letters issued by DDA to NDMC and lease deeds executed with NDMC.

The five acre land parcel allotted to MCD also has structures like administrative blocks, workshop, and staff quarters etc. and a park which would help MCD cut cost on developing it.

The L-G has been insisting that land allotment for any developmental or infrastructural projects in Delhi is not held ransom to red tape and delays.

In the recent past, 18 parcels of land have been allotted to DJB by the DDA for various activities like construction of sewer treatment plants and water treatment plants.

