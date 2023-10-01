Delhi L-G approves Rs 10cr contribution to 'Himachal Disaster Relief Fund'

New Delhi, Oct 1 Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has given approval for the contribution of Rs 10 crore from the L-G/CM Relief Fund to the Himachal Disaster Relief Fund.

The development has come after a meeting between Saxena and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu during the recent Northern Zonal Council meeting in Amritsar.

During the meeting, Sukhu discussed the extensive damage caused by recent unprecedented floods in Himachal Pradesh and the need for assistance in dealing with the aftermath.

This proposal received the endorsement and support of Delhi's Finance Minister Atishi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The L-G/CM Relief Fund, established in accordance with Rule 5 of the L-G/CM Relief Fund, 1994, is intended for providing relief to individuals affected by natural calamities like floods, droughts, earthquakes, and similar disasters.

The allocation of assistance is based on the merits of each case, with payments exceeding Rs 20,000 requiring the approval of both the Lt Governor and the Chief Minister.

