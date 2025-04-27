Delhi L-G asks DDA to use jute carpeting in parks for dust mitigation

New Delhi, April 27 In yet another innovative move initiated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started using jute carpeting on pathways, walking and cycling tracks in parks, especially those located on the Yamuna floodplains, an official said on Sunday.

Saxena, who is the chairperson of DDA, used his personal experience with the use of jute as Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chief to steer the Authority towards introducing the innovation.

This initiative, apart from mitigating dust and preserving soil erosion from the floodplains, also ensures that the jute farmers and industry get much-needed fillip, said an official.

“Maintenance free and cost effective, we intend to use this at our parks at Baansera, Asita, Yamuna Vatiika, Amrut etc & the Northern Ridge, which are now becoming popular destinations and visited in large numbers by the people. It will also promote jute artisans,” said L-G in a post on social media.

An official statement issued by the DDA said that the L-G had initially asked the Authority to use jute carpeting on the walking and cycling, and driving tracks at Asita Park, across the Yamuna opposite ITO, for dust mitigation.

When the park was being developed, the L-G had advised not to use concrete on the Yamuna floodplains, but this, in turn, had led to the tracks inside the park generating a lot of dust during use by walkers or cyclists. Apart from causing inconvenience to the users, this was also adding to the environmental dust, said an official.

To overcome the problem, Saxena asked DDA to use loosely knitted jute carpeting on these tracks. Their use at Asita, to begin with, has led to the desired result of dust mitigation.

An official said the use of jute surface on mud tracks has emerged as an extremely cheap and cost-effective measure also resulted in grass growing on the earth beneath the carpeting and sprouting through the gaps.

“The growth of grass lent strength to carpeting, helping it get strongly fixed to the ground,” said an official.

Encouraged by the success of this exercise, the L-G has directed that the same be replicated on the tracks inside the northern ridge as well, restoration of which was recently undertaken by DDA.

The restoration of the ridge started after Saxena visited the location earlier this month and found the situation there deplorable.

