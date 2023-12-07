Delhi L-G cracks whip on AAP govt over delays on key files

New Delhi, Dec 7 Delhi Lt Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena has invoked 'Rule 19(5)' of the 'Transaction of Business Rules' in response to prolonged delays attributed to the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in processing crucial files related to courts, judicial infrastructure, and expedited justice delivery, a source said on Thursday.

This rule compels the government to send files to the L-G, irrespective of whether they approved it or not.

According to Raj Bhavan, upon being briefed about the delays by the AAP government in clearing files and proposals crucial to the justice administration system in the capital, the L-G issued a directive that all pending files be submitted to him for decision within three days.

Some of these files, languishing with the Minister (Law), Delhi government, have been unresolved for up to six months, a source said.

The files encompass a range of proposals, including the construction of a District Court Complex at Rohini, the establishment of Lawyers' Chambers at Rouse Avenue Court, constitution of State and District Legal Services Authority, appointment of an "Official Receiver", a file addressing the enhancement of allowances to retired Chief Justice and Judges of the Delhi High Court, among others.

The Principal Secretary (L&J) highlighted 18 such files in his report, revealing that he had previously urged the Law Minister on November 13, to expedite decisions on these files, but received no response.

In response, the L-G Secretariat, in a communication to the Principal Secretary (L&J) on December 7, 2023, invoked Rule 19(5) of ToBR.

This delay, according to the L-G, contravenes the Supreme Court's initiatives aimed at introducing technical innovations in the administration of justice.

Expressing serious concern over the substantial backlog of important proposals related to court and judicial administration, the L-G said that these delays by the Minister (Law), were impeding the administration of justice in the nation's capital and adversely affecting the general public.

