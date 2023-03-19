Delhi L-G flags off G20 Cyclothon Rally

New Delhi [India], March 19 : The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena flagged off the G20 'Cycling4LiFE' Cyclothon Rally at the Netherlands Embassy in Chanakyapuri on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi L-G said, "Flagged off the 'Cycling4LiFE' Cyclothon along with diplomatic representatives of Slovenia, Netherlands, European Union (EU), Italy & Germany in Chanakyapuri, today morning. In congruence with the overarching G20 theme of Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), the Cyclothon saw varied participants."

L-G Saxena also said that cycling would make a sustainable and healthy future and should be encouraged.

"As more and more people take up cycling, it becomes incumbent upon all to ensure safe, secure and adequate road spaces and respect the cyclist's right over their space", L-G Saxena added in his tweet.

Earlier on March 12, L-G Saxena visited the G20 Flower Festival and appreciated the efforts of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for orgzing such events towards active participation of people with enthusiasm in India's G20 presidency-related programs, as tweeted by NDMC.

