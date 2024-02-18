Delhi L-G inaugurates two All-Women Police Posts

New Delhi, Feb 18 For the first time, two All-Women Police Posts have been set up in national capital's Shradhanand Marg and Khan Market which are equipped with all necessary gadgets, an official said on Sunday, adding the police posts would be managed by well-trained women police personnel.

The police posts were inaugurated by Lt Governor V.K. Saxena in the presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Sunday.

Sub-Inspector Puja Saini has been posted as in-charge of Khan Market Police Post. She would be assisted by nine subordinate women police officers.

Khan Market is renowned for its cosmopolitan ambiance, bustling atmosphere and international appeal. The market attracts a lot of people, including foreign visitors. It hosts a myriad of restaurants, shops, and residences.

"The establishment of the All-Women Police Posts underscores a commitment to gender equality and empowerment within law enforcement, ensuring effective management of duties ranging from crime prevention to community engagement. The Khan Market Police Post was established in 2016 and it has been central to maintaining law and order in this dynamic locale," said a police spokesperson.

"The All-Women Police Post, Shraddhanand Marg has been inaugurated in a bid to facilitate women complainants, to ensure women police presence and to address persistent concerns of women," said the official.

"S-I Kiran Sethi has been posted as incharge of Shradhanand Marg Police Post supported by women staff," the official added.

On the occasion, the L-G briefly interacted with the residents present at the programme and also motivated the women personnel posted there to work hard in the service of the people.

