Delhi L-G interacts with 600 elderly for grievance redressal

New Delhi, Dec 24 In the second edition of the "Samvaad@Raj Niwas" series of dialogue organised by Raj Niwas, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday interacted with more than 600 senior citizens and issued instructions to resolve their problems.

BJP MP from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj, was also present during L-G Saxena's interaction with the elderly from across the city.

In a post on social media, L-G Saxena said, "This is the second such interaction with senior citizens in just over a week. Was pleased to inform the gathering that specific instructions for redressal of their grievances pertaining to safety, recreation, road safety and medical emergencies have been issued to Delhi Police, DDA, PWD and MCD respectively and will be sorted at the earliest."

A majority of senior citizens from all across the city, including areas like Krishna Nagar, Khari Baoli, Dwarka, Paharganj, Shahdara, Keshavpuram, Pilanji and Palam Colony, raised issues like waterlogging, dark spots, harassment and red tape at government offices, encroachment on footpaths, traffic congestion/road safety, cyber and street crime, said an official.

The L-G reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the concerns of senior citizens who, with all their wisdom, were of extreme importance to society.

He also directed Delhi Police to hold weekly interactions with senior citizens apart from their ongoing schemes dedicated to the elderly people.

L-G Saxena also instructed police to increase patrolling in vulnerable areas.

"Civic amenities are being reviewed by concerned agencies to ensure they are senior citizen-friendly. Also requested the Divisional Commissioner to ensure that dedicated help desks are established at District Magistrate offices for settlement of disputes concerning senior citizens," he said in a post on X.

The presence of elders in the family is not only a source of infinite blessings but also a source of knowledge gained over years of self-experience, he added.

In the first edition of "Samvaad@Raj Niwas" on December 20, the L-G engaged with more than 500 principals/teachers representing more than 5,000 private schools in Delhi that cater to lakhs of students.

"We discussed pressing issues like the challenges in the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the mental health of students, teacher training, government apathy, transportation and infrastructure constraints," the L-G wrote in a post.

"Was glad to share with the audience that steps have already been initiated to address the FAR issue for additional classrooms," he said, adding that concerns about recent bomb threats and cyber crimes were raised by the teachers, at the same time they also appreciated the role of the police in handling these situations seamlessly and expeditiously.

