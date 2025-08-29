Delhi L-G invites citizens to visit 'ecological wonder' Baansera grasslands

New Delhi, Aug 29 Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena, on Friday, invited citizens to visit the restored grasslands on Yamuna floodplains at Baansera near Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi, and recalled the efforts over the past three years to nurture the "ecological wonder".

Lauding the efforts of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials, in a post on social media platform X, the L-G also attached a short video capturing the images of transformation of the area and captioned Baansera – From Degradation to restoration as a green oasis".

"Inspired by PM @narendramodi Ji's towering vision of restoring 2.6 crore hectares of country's degraded land by 2030, we took a baby step in Delhi on May 28, 2022, right after I took over as L-G," he said.

"On a visit to a heavily degraded and polluted stretch along the Yamuna, opposite Sarai Kale Khan on the Ring Road, Baansera -- abode of bamboos, was conceived. What followed was not only restoration, but reclamation & transformation, within a short span of 18 months, thanks to the painstaking efforts of Delhi Development Authority @official_dda," the L-G wrote in a post on X.

Describing the DDA as the custodian of the Yamuna floodplains in Delhi, L-G Saxena said, "Today, with about 30,000 bamboo trees that stand more than 30 feet tall, amidst other indigenous trees and rolling landscape of green grass, flowers & water bodies, Baansera has emerged as a unique new recreational destination & an ecological wonder in Delhi."

He added: "This baby step was a leap of faith towards enriching Delhi's flora diversity. Baansera became fertile ground for the famed Lakadong Turmeric from Meghalaya, as also blooming Tulips."

"Once a stinking stretch of land buried under lakhs of tonnes of garbage, construction & demolition waste and heavy encroachment, Baansera today is an oasis that houses bamboo plants emitting 30 per cent more Oxygen compared to other trees & restoring the degraded soil," he wrote.

He said the newly-created water bodies, rolling grass lawns and recreational facilities like a restaurant, musical fountain, walking trails and children's play area, today welcome visitors at Baansera.

"The park is now hosting social, cultural events like Kite Festival, Yoga events and even musical evenings. Baansera epitomises the remarkable healing of Yamuna floodplain with improved soil health & a richer landscape, reaffirming our belief that ecosystems can be revived through gentle natural processes. I appeal to all fellow Delhi residents to visit the Baansera park," the L-G added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor