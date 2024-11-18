Delhi L-G launches DDA's anti-smog misting drive in Dwarka

New Delhi, Nov 18 With the city reeling under severe air pollution, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday launched the DDA’s anti-smog misting drive and inspected a trial run in Dwarka.

“In light of the severe air quality index readings in Delhi, it is crucial that we adopt innovative and sustainable measures to protect the health and well-being of our residents,” said L-G Saxena during the inauguration ceremony.

“This anti-smog misting system is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to mitigate pollution and create a healthier living environment for all,” he said.

The L-G said that the project is being implemented in the DDA-controlled Dwarka area of the city and if it proved to be effective, he would advise the Delhi government to adopt it for the entire city.

The DDA’s trial run came on a day when the ruling AAP and the Opposition BJP sparred over the toxic air in the Capital. While Chief Minister Atishi blamed the Central government for inaction, the Opposition BJP accused the ruling party of failing to take concrete steps to check pollution.

This innovative project represents Delhi’s first static anti-smog drive, underscoring the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) commitment to implementing cutting-edge environmental solutions, said a statement.

For the first static anti-smog drive, the DDA has chosen a 550-meter stretch along Road No. 224, extending from the junction of Road No. 201-224 to Sector 6 Marg.

The installation features 14 existing electric poles, each fitted with 30 misting nozzles positioned at a height of three meters. This comprehensive setup is designed to maximise pollutant reduction and enhance air quality in the area.

Supporting the misting operations, four large water tanks, each with a capacity of 5,000 litres, have been installed. These tanks supply RO-treated water to ensure the effectiveness and purity of the mist generated.

Additionally, the system incorporates sustainable practices by utilising the resulting wastewater for roadside plantation efforts, thereby contributing to the region’s greenery and environmental health.

To evaluate the efficacy of this anti-smog system, the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has been requested to conduct an in-depth study to assess the impact of the misting technology on ambient air quality, providing valuable data to inform future environmental strategies and expansions across Delhi.

The successful deployment of this misting system is expected to serve as a model for similar initiatives throughout the city, demonstrating the DDA’s ability to effectively manage and implement large-scale environmental projects.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor