Delhi L-G nod for promotion of 27 Accounts officers in Finance Department

New Delhi, Oct 23 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena on Monday approved the promotion of 27 officers in different grades of the Accounts Cadre in the Finance Department of GNCTD.

The officers to be promoted also include 13 Senior Accounts Officers, presently working as Deputy Controller of Accounts on an ad hoc basis, who have now been regularised on this post in Pay Level 11 with effect from October 4.

Apart from this, 14 other Senior Accounts Officers will also be promoted to the post of Deputy Controller of Accounts on a regular basis with immediate effect.

L-G Saxena had earlier stressed the need for timely promotions for government employees and ending the system of adhocism in appointments as well as promotions.

Under Sub Rule-C of Rule 2 of GNCTD Accounts Service Rules, 2012, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is the appointing authority in respect of the Deputy Controller of Accounts, which is a Group A gazetted post.

