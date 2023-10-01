Delhi L-G participates in 'Shramdaan' under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign

New Delhi, Oct 1 Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V. K Saxena on Sunday participated in 'Shramdaan' in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for nationwide cleanliness drive under the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign.

The L-G visited the areas of East Delhi around the infamous Shahadra drain, leading the cleanliness drive.

He said that the commitment to make Delhi the clean and beautiful city has started bearing fruits and people will see more encouraging results in the coming days.

He reiterated his commitment to the revamp, refurbish and beautify every part of Delhi on the lines of the revamp and beautification that had been carried out in New Delhi and Central Delhi areas in the run up to the G-20 summit.

The LG commenced the cleanliness drive by removing silt/malba (debris) taken out of the Shahadra drain near the Kanti Nagar-Bihari colony and walked through the 3km stretch making the footpaths and dividers free from bushes and shrubs.

He also inspected the Shahadra Drain (Trunk Drain 1), owned by Irrigation & Flood Control Department of GNCTD from Kanti-Nagar-Bihari Colony to Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan, East Arjun Nagar, Karkardooma, Shahdara.

He also inspected Kanti Nagar-Bihari Colony to Bholanath Nagar, Frash Bazar, Vishwas Nagar, East Azad Nagar Metro Station, and Krishna Nagar Metro Station.

He was joined by a group of children from government school who came out with placards in support of garbage free India and chanted slogans for making the environment clean.

